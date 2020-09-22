To the Editor:
I found it highly irresponsible and unnecessary that the Blue Mountain Eagle found the need to highlight the front page of last week’s issue with the titillating title “Sex Talk,” referencing the issues within the sheriff’s office and our local officials. We have very inquisitive young grandchildren that come into our home, and this past week while they were visiting, I glanced over to see the paper face up with this title and quietly walked over to remove it from view. Why should I have to explain, should they innocently ask, what exactly this means? Speaking as a grandparent, I feel you put not only me in a difficult situation, but other families with young children as well. Perhaps the decision to name the title of this article came from the desire to increase readership, but I am profoundly disappointed in our local newspaper.
Suzy Burton
John Day
