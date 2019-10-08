To the Editor:
Your headline story regarding the Hammond family was such a shock. My first thought was, “Are they ever going to leave this family alone?”
The animosity toward them is beyond belief. It seems to me to be a vendetta against a family that is just trying to ranch and be able to be a respectful family in Harney County.
The backfire that they set to save their cattle was nothing compared to the huge fires we have witnessed these last years that the federal Forest Service have let get out of control. There is no accountability for the loss of homes, animals, fences and more.
Yet the Hammonds are treated like the worst criminals at best or terrorists at worst. My final thought is, “Is it ever going to end?”
Darlene Nodine
John Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.