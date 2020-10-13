To the Editor:
Just an observation about a quote from Todd McKinley's comments that things were shoved under the rug. Well, as a law enforcement officer, weren't you obligated to disclose that information to someone? District attorney, county judge? Doesn't that make you as bad as the people who are doing this? Or is this just political? Just wondering.
Delbert Newman
John Day
