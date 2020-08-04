To the Editor:
On July 1, my home and all my personal belongings burned in a house fire, the property surrounding the home along with it.
The amount of damage, I cannot surmise what that might be. One thing for sure, most can be replaced in time. Except for the loss of family heritage — photos, diaries and hand me downs from generations.
Upon losing most of my life, I finally discovered that the material things were not that important. What was important were the fine people who came to help me when I was down.
You know who you are and are appreciated.
Tim Jewell
Kimberly
