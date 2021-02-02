To the Editor:
Another threat of litigation against the U.S. Forest Service (front page article “Forest Service Axes 21-inch rule”).
Why was the 21-inch rule really put into place by the USFS? Let’s hear the truth. Was it forestry science that brought about the rule? No, I believe it was to appease the environmentalists. How has that been working for us? Unhealthy forests that are loaded with so much fuel that, when conditions are right, we have massive destruction of our renewable resources. With property and human life loss. Ask yourself, has this rule and holding the Forest Service hostage in courts been working for you?
Mr. Klavins thinks there are other ways of fixing the Eastside Screens along with this rule.
The Forest Service has alluded to increasing the acreage of controlled burns, in the last few years, to solve the extra fuel conditions. I wonder, how much carbon particles are being put into the atmosphere helping to increase global warming? The smoke from our 2020 western Oregon fires traveled all the way to Europe and beyond.
Mr. Klavins said the Forest Service cut out an entire objection period. If you read on in the article, Mr. Stephen Baker, a Forest Service spokesman, said the agency held a 30-day public comment period that began Aug. 11. He said they extended the period an additional 30 days.
I took the time to write in to Mr. Shane Jeffries in the Ochoco Supervisor's Office and lodged my objections with sound forestry science behind them.
The last 30 years our renewable national resources have been going down hill and up in smoke. It’s time to change practices. Let’s watch and see how it works, because it obviously hasn’t worked for the past 25 years.
Ken Koser
Prairie City
