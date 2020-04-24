To the Editor:
After a great deal of deliberation on our circuit judge race in the upcoming election, I have chosen to back Jim Carpenter. I was on the grand jury for a short stint, and he kept the discussions on the facts of the case as per the laws involved were concerned, and he was well prepared. At a town meeting here in the area where all three candidates were present, he answered the questions as a judge would, nothing more and nothing less. In today’s air of judicial activism, I thought long and hard on the subject and come up backing Mr. Carpenter. Mr. Lamborn, while I am sure is a fine person, answered the questions with a lot of trivial dribble and ended up on a completely different subject. Mr. Raschio had a weakness of “candor" with me personally in one of the Grant County Court meetings about his involvement with the city of John Day being on their budget committee. This set off warning buzzers in my mind. After an individual brought me information on his campaign donations in the past, I cannot as a small-town conservative vote for this person. The candidate made donations to the “Kate Brown Committee” and “The Friends of Jennifer Williamson” organizations. (Jennifer was the House majority leader on the state level from 2015-2019.) For those of us in the battle of politics, that session of the legislature brought forth onerous gun control and cap and trade, the job killer for all of us. “A single lie destroys a whole reputation of integrity” — Baltasar Gracian. Yes, I urge voters to vote for current District Attorney Jim Carpenter in this election cycle. Everyone be safe in your journeys.
Bob Pereira
John Day
