I was somewhat confused at the March 28 John Day City Council meeting. The balance of power still is leaning toward the last administration. It is the idea that the “tax, borrow and spend” hypothesis is the road to travel. They have deviated from the purposes of a city government and eliminated them altogether. This is what instilled the community to this point of divisiveness. At least 54% of the voters think we need to turn the ship in another direction. Yet they still seem to be focused on a problematic URA program and the unimaginable (in my book) R3 inclusion.

