To the Editor:

Hey, John Day, we the people need to listen to all city council meetings. Every meeting is not good. All I have to say is our city council needs to replace after the meeting where they had no respect for their fellow city council member. Heather Rookstool was only trying to help our town. Our city manager just sat there and did nothing to stop it. Our mayor was no better. But what Shannon Adair and David Holland did was uncalled-for. Then Sherrie from Etc. Inc. said something and the council was not nice to her. How is that helping our town?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.