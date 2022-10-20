Hey, John Day, we the people need to listen to all city council meetings. Every meeting is not good. All I have to say is our city council needs to replace after the meeting where they had no respect for their fellow city council member. Heather Rookstool was only trying to help our town. Our city manager just sat there and did nothing to stop it. Our mayor was no better. But what Shannon Adair and David Holland did was uncalled-for. Then Sherrie from Etc. Inc. said something and the council was not nice to her. How is that helping our town?
Our town is so split because of this pool. We need a police department more than we need a pool. How can we afford a pool when we could not afford a police department? Our greenhouses are another one Nick Green said we had to have. The man who is getting paid $12,500 a month for 20 hours a week. How can we afford this in our town as we’re a low-income town and our seniors are on a fixed income? Cost of living is at an all-time high of 8.7%.
We were told the city council will keep putting the pool on the ballot until it passes. Where is this money coming from? Then we’re going to have to get a bond to run the pool. Do you know a lot of big towns can’t afford their pool because there is no money? So then a senior has to choose between prescriptions and taxes.
And then you have the Pit Stop, another thing Nick and the council said we need, not parking, and people said no. In a city council meeting on Jan. 19, 2022, the people and the merchants voted no to vendors. Well, guess what? They’re putting in vendors. This is how they are. They don’t care what we say. I think we need to get an all-new council, mayor and city manager and get Nick Green out of here before they bankrupt our sweet town.
