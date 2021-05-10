To the Editor:
There are so many things wrong with the city of John Day’s (CJD) budget this go around. It appears to me that the administration has come up with a different view of their recent town hall meeting than I walked away with. First off, their minds were made up before the meeting. My take was that the fine folks wanted the administration to scale down project creation and focus on mainly the wastewater project. However, the CJD chose only to act on the police department problem. While they left out the alternative version to a solution of tightening their budget and funding their police department with a little less spent in all areas of the city. Going through their proposed budget in the police funding I noticed that there was a statement that read “we no longer have reserve funds from the 9-1-1 account ... to draw on to offset operating costs.” The question in my mind, have they been pulling 9-1-1 funds in the past to fund the police? The current budget has some infused funding, which came as a surprise to me last year, and this year also budgeted, I think, $24.00 to close that line item. The town hall meeting was a short-term fix and now, as all of Mayor Lundbom’s funding estimates, increase when an actual figure comes up before the electorate. This has turned out now to be another long-term spending spree to his constituents which was not what was brought up at the meeting. Bait and switch.
In a reply to a letter to the editor in last week’s Eagle, why Grant County Court should not fund any part of the CJD’s bad budgeting and spending plan disguised as economic growth: First was 9-1-1 mis-managed funds (now under control but more is needed); the Fourth Avenue road work, $400,000; another $220,000 then turned into $250,000 for private land development. In the past a $4.5 million pool project turned to $6.5 million plus $90,000 in perpetuity. No, the county should not spend a dime until the CJD gets its act together.
Bob Pereira
John Day
