To the Editor:
My compliments to Pete Hettinga and Rusty Clark for expressing the thoughts of many of us in Grant County (in previous letters). The massive projects proposed by the city manager are unnecessary, too expensive and frivolous.
More important to all who drive the streets of John Day are the potholes. Yes, the potholes in the streets getting deeper and dangerous. The money needs to be spent fixing potholes!
Harriet Crum
John Day
(0) comments
