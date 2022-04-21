As a parent and taxpayer, I am voting yes on ballot measure 12-80! Gleason Pool is in a state of disrepair and does not meet our community’s needs, especially for individuals with disabilities. Truth is, our 64-year-old pool must be replaced as it is inadequate and no longer able to reliably serve our residents. Could Gleason Pool be refurbished? Maybe, but at significant cost to bring the pool up to today’s code, standards, and to address all the deficiencies. Also, a refurbishment will not significantly extend the useful life of Gleason Pool or be able to expand the pool to add an additional lane. Why spend two million dollars to bandage a failing facility when we could invest that money in a new pool that will give us another 60-plus years of service?
Did you know that drowning is the leading cause of death of children under the age of 4? For this reason, we were regular users and took advantage of swim lessons as water safety is important to our family. Navigating the dressing room with young children and a stroller was challenging given there are no zero-entry access points. I cannot imagine how many barriers are present for individuals with differing abilities.
Finances are a concern for everyone but for homes with an assessed value of $100,000 today, that translates to less than $6 a month for a new pool. That sounds like a great return on investment for our community! For less than the cost of a latte and a sweet treat, we can help fund a new, modern, and accessible facility that serves all attendees equitably and allows for future expansion.
Please join me in casting your vote in favor of bond measure 12-80 for a new pool! Continually funding emergency repairs is simply not enough and is not sound fiscal policy. We need to think long term and invest in our future. Please vote yes on May 17!
