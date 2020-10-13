To the Editor:
I have had the opportunity to work in different aspects of the legal system in Grant County. I began my career at the District Attorney’s Office, where I worked for approximately 11 years before making the decision to leave that office to work with Rob Raschio near the end of 2015. I quickly realized how fortunate I was to work with Rob in his law practice. His wealth of knowledge and experience helps to put clients at ease and creates a positive relationship amongst clients, courts and other attorneys. Rob works incredibly hard to do what’s best for our clients and gives thoughtful consideration of how the outcomes will impact their lives. As a judge, Rob will take the time to ensure that every outcome is suiting to the situation presented before him.
I am very excited to see Rob accomplish his goal to be elected to the circuit court in Grant and Harney counties. I have the utmost confidence in his abilities and know he will continue to serve in a just, fair and impartial manner. Please join me in voting for Rob Raschio this November.
Cleo McCluskey
John Day
