To the Editor:
It's plain and simple. Our elected representative for House District 60 should be willing to listen to both sides of any issue that affects Grant County and our region. Beth Spell knows us and cares about the people in HD 60 on both sides of the issues. Please join us in voting for Beth Spell for HD 60 representative!
Adele and Mark Cerny
Bear Valley
