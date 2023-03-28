Local citizens have had access to a Justice Court in Grant County since the late 1800s. A century ago, justices of the peace presided over the most common disputes of the day — horse theft, cattle rustling, breach of contract and mistreatment of Chinese laborers. In so doing, they played an integral part in taming the wild West and creating communities that were peaceful and prosperous.
Today’s Grant County Justice Court handles approximately 1,200 cases per year, a mix of traffic violations, low-level crimes, small claims, fish and game cases, and landlord-tenant actions. Citizens have the option of resolving legal issues in a less expensive, easy-to-navigate court environment often referred to as "the people's court." The existence of a Justice Court assists the Grant County Circuit Court in focusing its resources on more serious crimes and civil disputes — an efficient and cost-effective system. However, this may not be the case for long.
The Grant County Budget Committee has begun a series of public meetings to prepare a budget for fiscal year 2023-2024. The committee, which consists of County Judge Scott Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and John Rowell, and citizens Kathy Smith, Amy Kreger and Charlene Morris, appears to be geared toward cutting services as they search for quick ways to recover from what many consider to be a mismanaged budget. Justice Court appears to be at the top of their list.
As the governing body for the county, the County Court should take an in-depth look at the consequences of eliminating departments. For example, Grant County's Justice Court is one of five Justice Courts in Oregon whose existence in the courthouse has been grandfathered in; its elimination would likely be permanent.
If Justice Court is a service you don’t want to lose, contact a budget committee member or attend the next public meeting set for March 29, with discussion on Justice Court set for 3:30 p.m. WebEx is available, and additional information is available at www.grantcountyoregon.net. Or contact Treasurer and Budget Officer Julie Ellison at 541-575-1798.
