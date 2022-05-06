Of all our constitutional rights, I consider the right to keep and bear arms the most important of all. That's why, for county commissioner, I'm voting for a candidate with a proven record of Second Amendment advocacy: Scott Knepper.
Last year, Scott — a member of the National Rifle Association — was a leader of the Grant County team that worked to overturn the gun lockup bill passed by Kate Brown and the Democratic Legislature. At the county fair and elsewhere, Scott spoke with Grant County voters and helped collect hundreds of signatures on a "veto referendum" petition that aimed to put the bill to a public vote. Statewide, in the short 90-day window they had to do so, referendum advocates failed to collect the required number of signatures. But the Grant County team collected the signatures of almost one in 10 county residents — a far higher percentage than that collected by referendum advocates in any of Oregon's other 35 counties. In fact, had other counties' teams collected the same percentage Grant County's did, the veto referendum would have qualified for the statewide ballot with more than twice the number of signatures needed.
Without Scott Knepper's time, energy and leadership, Grant County would not have led the way. So remember this when you cast your ballot: To protect your Second Amendment rights, Scott put his own "skin into the game" to fight Kate Brown and Salem's gun-hating Democrats.
As your county commissioner, he'll do the same. "One of my driving passions in this race is to protect county residents' Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms," Scott said at a recent campaign forum, "a right embedded in the very fiber of our rural area and central to the liberty of our nation as a whole. ... I applaud the Grant County Court, which passed a Second Amendment preservation resolution in 2019. And as your commissioner, I will explore ways and seek to establish networks that will protect and expand your Second Amendment rights even further."
Join me in voting for Scott Knepper for county commissioner.
