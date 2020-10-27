To the Editor:
John Lamborn and Rob Raschio have the educational experience to be a circuit court judge. Both have represented individuals before the Grant and Harney Circuit Court.
As retired director of juvenile and adult parole and probation, I have personally been involved with them in juvenile and adult matters in Grant County. I feel that John Lamborn has the experience and characteristics necessary to be our next judge.
Ken Boethin
John Day
