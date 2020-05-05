To the Editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Laurie Draper for the position of District 3-Harney County for the OTEC board of directors.
Laurie is well grounded in the issues of electric co-ops with her husband, Rex, employed for 32 years as Harney Electric Co-op’s serviceman in its northern Harney County territory. She can recall the days before cellphones where there was no central dispatch and outage calls were taken directly at the lineman’s home, usually by the spouse after he went out to correct the problem.
I have known Laurie for nearly 40 years and find her to be exceptionally intelligent, resourceful and interested in her community’s wellbeing. It is highly unusual to have someone of her caliber willing to serve on a board, especially one as important as Oregon Trail’s.
Not being an OTEC member, I have no ax to grind or expectation of some favor down the road by supporting Laurie for the board position. I live in Harney Electric Co-op’s service territory and served as its general manager from 1983 to 2002.
Have also known Bob Cargill for nearly as long as Laurie. I feel he has done a fine job on the OTEC board. No one will ever accuse me as a champion of diversity or change for their own sake. These are both quality candidates. However, if casting my ballot, I would choose Laurie Draper.
Jack Heaston
Hines
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.