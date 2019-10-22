To the Editor:
Lawlessness has become the norm! No longer enforced are the common ordinances enacted to prevent otherwise neglectful property owners from practices that threaten public safety, health, neighboring property value and community quality of life.
Facing lowered tax revenues federal, state, county and city agencies are having to focus more on matters of urgency. Predictably, behavior by those having the lowest civic regard becomes normative.
Prairie City is evidence of this downward spin. The obvious question is this: Deprived of administrative enforcement of legally enacted ordinances, how do the civically responsible citizens counter the festering decline by neighbors who demonstrate no regard for the community?
Storie Mooser
Prairie City
