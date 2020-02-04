To the Editor:
Our changing climate is not a partisan issue. The effects impact all of us, whatever our label. Let's talk about this.
Another cap and trade bill comes before the Oregon Legislature in February. Groups like Citizens Climate Lobby and Oregon League of Conversation Voters, both nonpartisan organizations, want stronger provisions in what is now Senate Bill 1530. Those in opposition, like some ranchers, farmers and Timber Unity, want fewer restrictions or no cap on carbon emissions.
I personally favor a stronger bill more like HB2020. We must put a price on carbon starting now, not sometime in the vague future. Some say that Oregon by itself can't put a dent in reducing carbon emissions. But consider that a lot of Oregons putting a price on carbon will.
I talked to a Harney County rancher a few weeks ago, who denies we have a carbon emissions problem and says there is no such thing as climate change. He said he has 40 scientist friends who say climate change isn't happening. I said what about the 11,000 scientists who want a climate emergency declared now? The rancher scoffed and waved his hand dismissively. To me, 11,000 vs. 40 seems pretty overwhelming. I guess we had different math teachers.
I believe in science, scientists and data. The 11,000 scientists were actually 11,258 scientists in 153 countries from a broad range of disciplines. They warn that the planet clearly and unequivocally faces a climate emergency (Journal of Bioscience). Ecologists Bill Ripple and Christopher Wolf of Oregon State University spearheaded the study. It's important to operate on facts.
Consider writing your state legislator and senator in support of stronger provisions for SB1530. Your children and grandchildren may thank you.
Marjorie Thelen
Burns
