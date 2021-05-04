To the Editor:
Grant County commissioners need to do the job they were elected to do for the citizens of Grant County. Rise above petty politics and personal biases and take the right steps for what is best for the people of Grant County.
When the bridge and road in Canyon City experienced the need for repairs from the same 2019 flooding event that caused the Fourth Street damage, the county cooperated and approved funds in a timely manner.
The repairs need to be completed this summer to ensure FEMA funding of 75% of the cost. Grant County has the necessary funds to be part of this critical project; action just needs to be taken.
If there are legitimate reasons for not partnering with the city of John Day, the commissioners need to communicate those reasons to the John Day City Council and the voters of Grant County.
In this unusual and challenging time, let's be civil and work together to make our lives less stressful, care for each other in neighborly fashion and work to make our county better and stronger.
Nancy Collins
Canyon City
