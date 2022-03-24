I’m writing in response to Jim Carpenter’s opinion piece on Measure 110 and the problem of meth in rural communities ("M110 Makes Meth Problem Worse," March 3,2022). Mr. Carpenter’s assertions presuppose an association between drug use and crimes against persons and property. While I won’t deny that the use of illicit drugs is strongly associated with other crimes, this type of thinking is essentially advocating for the incorrect assumption that drug use always precedes other crime. He is effectively arguing for the ability of the police to arrest someone on the assumption of a future crime based on drug use. This is not only immoral, it is un-American and unconstitutional.
I would also argue that if the type of law enforcement that Carpenter is advocating for was going to work, it would have done so already. Meth is a national problem that is particularly bad in rural communities. Punitive measures have completely failed to stem the tide of meth production and use in the United States. This type of thinking is outdated and counterproductive. A criminal penalties-focused approach will only serve to dehumanize those most vulnerable to this continental-scale drug epidemic and create further barriers to rehabilitation. For better or worse, M110 represents a new approach to a problem that previous methods have thus far failed to solve.
A recent Blue Mountain Eagle article correctly pointed out that the type of access to treatment that M110 sought to create has failed to materialize in Grant County. This is the problem we should be focusing on. The meth epidemic is a national problem afflicting communities like ours from coast to coast. Those that Mr. Carpenter simply reduces to “methamphetamine users” are human beings, and it is important to remember that. A community-level response, not fearmongering, is needed. Our politicians, district attorney included, should be providing the leadership on this issue. Grant County and its people deserve better.
