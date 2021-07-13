To the Editor:
I am excited to be able to return to our Grant County Public Library. The ladies there were very helpful during the pandemic closure/altered hours. With their guidance, my family was able to access scores of books that kept our sanity during these times. I was always excited when Chris would call to inform me a few more treasures were available. Being able to browse inside will open up even more book choices. This resource is one of the most valuable offerings Grant County provides as it helps so many families with education, information and fun.
Ryan McKnab
Canyon City
