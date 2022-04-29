This will be the third year that we haven’t had access to a local pool in our community. I have young children, and the last time they swam at Gleason Pool was 2019. I believe it’s extremely important that we have a local pool for several reasons, but for our family it would mean our kids can be a part of the local swim team. This community has always been excellent in regards to supporting access to sports, and a pool would not only serve to enhance these options, but for the physical well-being of the entire community.
There are many stories from community members whose children were on swim team growing up or who have memories themselves of the value that swim team provided them as children and young adults. In addition, the proposed facility and pool will be ADA-accessible to include swimmers of all abilities. This is something that was lacking at Gleason Pool, and will improve access to low-impact exercise and therapy options for our local community.
I understand that people are concerned about the cost of taxes and I do think it’s important to note that this bond, if approved, will start in 2023 for people living in the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District boundary. 2021 was the last year of the bond that provided funding for the hospital, a tax burden which was significantly higher than the proposed 70 cents per $1,000 of assessed value for the pool.
A pool provides important recreational, competitive swimming, physical exercise, and social opportunities for people of all ages in Grant County. You will be receiving your ballots in the coming week, I encourage you to vote yes on ballot measure 12-80 on May 17.
