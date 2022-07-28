Though I applaud the ladies for their passion and dogged determination in forming a PAC to seek a levy for constructing a new pool facility, I can’t help but wonder if they are actually listening to the citizens of Grant County.
The current White House administration has put all of us in a precarious situation with inflation, increased gas prices, food shortages and a looming recession. Most think that the passage of this levy affects only property owners, when actually renters need to consider that increased taxes to the property owner will most likely be passed on to them and reflected in their monthly rent. I am concerned about John Day’s low/fixed-income residents and the potential hardship this would cause.
The election results for the levy to fund the new pool facility reflected a 50/50 tie. A PAC advocate stated, “I felt like we had the momentum to go forward and we knew there were other yes votes out there that didn’t get to be counted.” Couldn’t the same thing be said for the no votes?
I think it’s time to step back and see if perhaps the project could be scaled down in order to make it more affordable for our community. Personally, I look forward to having a public pool and believe it is essential to our community, but it just can not be at any cost.
