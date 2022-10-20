To the Editor:

Mayor Lundbom has led the city during a historical period of renewal. Under his leadership, John Day appears poised for growth for the first time in decades. We see new homes under construction, new subdivisions in development, and much-needed investment in our critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and the new wastewater treatment plant.

