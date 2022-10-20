Mayor Lundbom has led the city during a historical period of renewal. Under his leadership, John Day appears poised for growth for the first time in decades. We see new homes under construction, new subdivisions in development, and much-needed investment in our critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and the new wastewater treatment plant.
Ron is committed to seeing these projects through. He’s also willing to address the longstanding need for law enforcement services by working with the county to develop a countywide solution to policing that includes all our communities — ensuring a fair outcome for John Day residents.
Ron has the experience and leadership John Day needs. He’s served 18 years on the city council, including two terms as mayor. He understands what it takes to work with the city manager and staff to execute the council’s vision and direction.
Ron listens to constituents and genuinely desires to help our community succeed. He takes the time to meet with residents who have concerns. Ron is open-minded and willing to consider alternative viewpoints. As such, he has earned the respect of the city council.
Recently retired, he is a lifelong John Day resident. Working since his teens, he was the owner and operator of a highly successful business here for 20-plus years. He wants our community to thrive.
Mayor Lundbom has the experience we need at this critical time when so many projects are coming to fruition.
When I think of the qualities I want to see in a mayor — openness, honesty, integrity, consistency — I think of Mayor Lundbom. He’s the clear choice for our community. Vote to re-elect Mayor Lundbom, and let’s keep the great work going.
