To the Editor:
Is Grant County aware that there is a proposal in place to sell the Dreamers Lodge, which will be turned into a home for released prisoners housing? I am unsure of the details, but it's out there, people. Since most of the prisoners held in the Grant County Jail are not likely rapists and murders, these "ex-prisoners" are likely to be shipped in to our county, under a grant, because we all hid our heads in the sand when they took our livelihood, timber, away. We are left to allow the government to buy in to the county, and when it comes time to stand up to the repressive government, their hooks will be set too deep in our flesh. When will we stand up and stand together to take back our county? To live in a manner where we are more self-sufficient and not bought and paid for? Let's not sell our souls yet again, thereby bringing more trouble on ourselves. Stand up and voice your opinion to the county court, to the mayor and to our commissioners. We do not have to allow ourselves to be bought and paid for, nor do we have to allow this proposed action to happen here. This is our county! Make your voice heard!
Marsha Christensen
John Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.