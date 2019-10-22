To the Editor:
Skippy was a lady
in the valley of the strange.
There was something very shady
in her home there on the range.
A macabre grotesquerie,
specific and precise.
"Who," would be the query,
by what reason or device?
Specific organs taken?
No blood at scene was found?
You're sure you're not mistaken?
No tracks upon the ground?
All sorts of holy creatures
sacrificed by whom?
So many common features,
these crimes of fear and doom.
By thousands we can count them.
No one has yet been caught.
Do anything but doubt them.
The answer we have naught.
Calvin Weaver
Boise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.