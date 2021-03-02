To the Editor:
Please wear proper masks in the appropriate manner to reduce the spread of COVID-19. It is such an easy thing to do. I thank all the Grant County individuals and businesses who are following CDC and state of Oregon guidelines. You are keeping cases, hospitalizations and deaths down in our county. Oregon has one of lowest per capita cases and death rates for the COVID pandemic in the nation. Your actions and behaviors are keeping us safe, healthy and alive.
I am dismayed, saddened and angered that some John Day and Canyon City residents, businesses and public institutions are choosing not to adhere to such simple, public health requirements. This resistance means I am traveling to other counties and areas where state and CDC guidelines protocol are followed in order to do business. Grant County is losing a much-needed customer base when choices made here do not protect us.
We each have the ability to save lives and get back to normal quicker. Absorb all that has been learned about COVID-19 during this past year, and follow the science.
Please consider your actions and your power to make a positive, life-saving decision every day.
Nancy Collins
Canyon City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.