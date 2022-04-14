There is a rule regarding letters to the editor that seems unreasonable. I believe it was adopted by the last editor. It is the current policy to limit letter writers to only one letter per month. However, there are situations that arise that need to be commented on sooner than later. If one must wait weeks to reply, the subject can become cold and die.
I know this is the era of social media and online communication, but there are still a few dinosaurs like myself who live, in part, on the pages of the Blue Mountain Eagle. We used to have ongoing exchanges about issues, but under this restriction it is difficult. The more that the editors insert themselves into this process, the more difficult discussions become. It would be very appreciated if the current letter submission policy could be revised to permit writers to participate more frequently. Anyone who might abuse this privilege could be dealt with personally without limiting the benefit of all to hear full responses to topics under discussion. The Eagle’s opinion page has historically been an important place for Grant County neighbors to address issues and share ideas.
Recently, there were two different letters to the editor basically denouncing Democrats. The second letter was exceptionally ugly, and as a Democrat I would have liked to answer it in a timely way. Unfortunately, I had used my one letter per month submission weeks earlier on a different topic, so I did not qualify to respond to the current discussion. At this late date, I still have a desire to respond to the writer of that second letter who knows me well enough to know I am anything but a coward. My message to that person is that people who are emotionally condemning of all Democrats should, to be fair, move away from extreme feelings and realize there would be plenty of us, as Democrats, fighting alongside him in his foxhole. I would also say that the more radical people become with their political views, the more apt they are to make fools of themselves.
Terry Steele
Ritter
Editor’s note: Mr. Steele makes a reasonable case for raising the frequency limit on letters to the editor. We’ll try raising the limit to two letters per month from the same writer and see how it goes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.