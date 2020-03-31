To the Editor:
I read with some amusement in the March 26 edition of the paper when Deputy Dobler espoused the "broken window" theory of policing. This from the same agency who told me two years ago that they were not going to investigate a witnessed hit and run on my wife's vehicle because we had auto insurance to cover the damage! It just so happens that the suspect of the witnessed event was one of Palmer's special deputies. Maybe Deputy Dobler should talk with his boss before releasing more "special deputies" on the public. It seems a little suspect that Sheriff Palmer begins naming "special deputies" before another upcoming election.
Steve Smartt
John Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.