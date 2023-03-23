To the Editor:

On Saturday, March 4, the members of the Top Road Firewise Community had their first community workday. For our project this year, we chose to help one of our neighbors, an elderly widow in our community. There were approximately 25 people participating, including the family of our neighbor. One of our county commissioners, John Rowell, and his wife were on scene helping. It was refreshing to see our local county representative jump in and sweat along with the rest of us.

