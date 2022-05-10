Please join us in voting yes for the new pool facility. As members of the Grant County Community Health Improvement Coalition board, we believe in “working together for a healthy community.” We are elated at the possibility of a new facility that will improve community wellness!
Over the last month, we have witnessed people from all sectors come together to advocate for a new pool in Grant County. From the youngest of children who want the opportunity to learn to swim and recreate, to our retired adults who desire a low-impact exercise option or enjoy watching their great-grandchildren swim. No matter what the reason, we know that both physical and mental health can be improved by swimming.
We have spent many hours in and around Gleason Pool, watching our children learn to swim, competing on the swim team and participating in family swim nights. Each year, we were more aware that Gleason was at the end of usefulness due to imminent and costly repairs. A new pool would be required in order to continue to offer these much-loved activities. Even more beneficial, it will be located at the Seventh Street Complex, where so many other community events take place.
In addition to the new pool, we are excited about the sale of Gleason Pool to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. The new Kam Wah Chung Interpretive Center will bring an economic boost to Grant County as visitors come to experience this unique, world-renowned heritage site.
We invite you to stand with us in working together for a healthy community by voting yes on the May 17 ballot measure 12-80.
