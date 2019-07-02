To the Editor:
For those who've asked if we have heard anything about Norman the leppy calf since the letter to the editor (Dec. 5, 2018), we have not and at this point do not expect to. But we do have another leppy calf this year: a pure black heifer named Eboni Ann, who has a sassier attitude of Norman. She had a rougher road than Norman from the beginning. Her mom was a first-birth heifer. Before she died, the mom stepped on Eboni's elbow, crushing the growth plate and breaking the ankle on the same leg. Despite her horrible beginning, Miss Eboni Ann is thriving — her appetite really is! She has been adopted by our dogs as Norman was but is "more cow" than Norman was. And we have special appreciation for Frank from Mt. Vernon for the letter and memories of Sam. Like your Sam, Norman will always have a place in our hearts and memories.
Nikki Morgan
Hines
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.