To the Editor:
Does a complaint exist if the filer is anonymous, or the accused is not allowed to face the complainant?
The Sixth Amendment provides that a person accused of a crime has the right to confront a witness against him or her in a criminal action. (Cornell Law School).
The Oregon Health Authorities clearly defines “People with a disability or medical condition may request accommodation from the business if they cannot wear one.” Did the complainants stop to think that the people not wearing a mask had a disability or medical condition?
A public records request has been filed for copies of the complaints that were submitted against Chester’s Thriftway, the response so far has been:
“Please let me know what your relationship is with this company. Please note if the complainant requests to be confidential that information is never released.
"The complaints you are requesting are still in process and several are anonymous. Until the complaints are closed and our Administrator approves the request they cannot be released.”
We all have a right to know the nature of the complaints filed against one of the two grocery stores that keep our county going. Chester’s, Huffman’s Market and the Mountain Mart deserve better than this. This looks like a veiled attempt to coerce the people of Grant County into complying with something most do not agree with, which is low ball, even for the more progressive-minded in the county.
Again, the question is simple, if an American is not allowed to face their accuser, is the complaint valid? I would argue no, but some are fighting hard to gain your compliance. Are you willing to comply?
Maybe if you get hungry enough, or it becomes too expensive to shop out of town, you will.
Billie Jo George
Bates
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.