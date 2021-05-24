To the Editor:
I am a long time resident and business owner here in John Day. I voted no on repurposing Dreamers Lodge into a transitional living facility. There is some rhetoric being passed around that is simply not true. I can speak for many of us that voted no. We are not people who are selfish and uncaring. In fact, it is quite the contrary. We care about the community! That is why I was so passionate to pause this project. The majority of us were literally informed at the last minute. We did not have time to research the project for ourselves or find out specifics. Many of us learned more at the meeting and then immediately a vote was held. It was brought up that evening, Mosier’s Furniture was just informed that day. They are in close proximity to the proposed project and were not informed in a timely manner.
I was not entirely opposed to what Community Counseling Solutions is wishing to accomplish. However, the location was an issue to the neighbors in the residential area, and the area businesses had reservations. In the future, I hope that the community may have adequate time to ask questions and be a part of the solution. We have a compassionate community. On many occasions, we have gone above and beyond to help our fellow citizens.
Katrina Page
John Day
