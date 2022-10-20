To the Editor:
Last weekend I watched my two grandchildren take swimming lessons in an old pool at Klamath Falls. Mothers were sitting poolside, some of whom could not swim, watching not only my grandchildren but their own children.
A month ago, I was in Boardman and visited a pool facility. As I was waiting to go in the door, I was passed by many senior women who were dressed in swimsuits. As I watched, I thought of the children and families in John Day who may soon be deprived of the facilities that citizens of sister cities like Boardman take for granted.
Over 25 years ago the city council of John Day wanted to replace Gleason Pool. That council commissioned an in-depth study to rebuild the pool. Twenty-five years later, the current city council and parks and rec board have submitted a plan to construct a new pool facility. I have lived in John Day for over 40 years. The people of John Day now have the best chance of having a new pool facility than any time in the past 40 years.
If the pool is not constructed now, generations of young people will suffer. The efforts of the naysayers to stop the pool will result in generations of kids who do not know how to swim. All of you “yes” voters are on the right side of the pool argument.
I do not believe that this letter will change the negative opinion of the “no” voters. However, if you are a "yes" voter, be sure to vote! Ballots will be mailed Oct. 19, and they need to be counted on Nov. 8. If you are undecided, make an effort to get accurate information from a reliable source, not just a friend with an opinion, and then vote. I write to encourage you to vote "yes" for the pool. Your vote may make the difference.
Dan Cronin
John Day
