One of the communities I lived in growing up was very concerned with water safety. They were so concerned, in fact, that it was part of the school curriculum. The first month or two of seventh, eighth and ninth grades, we had to pass the swim test before we could move to any other P.E. class. That has been a useful lifelong skill.
One of the best features of the new pool design is the new changing rooms and family restroom. The lack of privacy in the changing rooms at Gleason Pool meant most kids changed into swimsuits before going to the pool. But I took a group of adults from work to swim in the middle of the day, which meant using the changing rooms there. One person, who was trying to be modest, needed help juggling their dry clothes to keep them out of the toilet. The rest of us just had to hurry, changing in full view of anyone needing to walk through from the front of the building to the pool area. The new family restroom offers space for privacy and also assisting someone who needs help.
Someone explained to me that the reason the pool bond is important this year is because the hospital bond is done. The pool bond is small compared to the hospital bond, so everyone's taxes will go down, no matter what, this year. It makes sense that if there is something that is important to our community, this is a good time to invest in it. Summer vacation is an important time for kids. They learn a lot and grow a lot over that three-month period. And we have a chance to get a pool that could be used for everyone, not just our kids.
