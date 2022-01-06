In the Dec. 22 issue of the BME I found two unfortunate statements.
On page A2, the fourth paragraph mentions that "Morris was the lone person to speak in opposition to the project at the (John Day) Planning Commission's Nov. 9 public hearing."
I applaud his courage to stand in opposition of this railroading by the city manager/City Council and the passive acceptance of the Planning Commission. Shame on me for not being in attendance at this meeting where everyone who gave testimony were pro this big-city pool. The nay-sayer was not allowed to speak. Democracy in action, John Day style!
Grant County communities that were asked to support a taxing district to pay for the pool said no. Yet here we are. It seems as if we don't have much say. Or any say, for that matter.
As a former small town with appeal, it seems as if we are trying to be like Bend. We need to attend City Council meetings and voice our opinions. We voted these people in; make them do their job of listening to us and moving in the direction we want!
Also, BME, your "Out of the Past" history articles would be great if they were correct. The "75 years ago" article, which was written in 1946, spoke of a "miner" who was a "miser." He was neither.
His census records put him in Susanville in 1900 to 1940. He owned a farm/ranch and was called a "stock rancher" in one census. I believe he lived by his brother Nelson (Nels). Both had immigrated to the U.S. in 1881 from Sweden.
He had likely saved up for the stocks and bonds he had in his possession and rather than being miserly, he took the box with him, unsure if he would ever be able to return home. They were his money in the bank, so to speak. He died at the Fletcher home in Mt. Vernon in February 1949 and is buried at the Canyon City Cemetery. The reporter was overboard back in the day!
