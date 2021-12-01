In response to the letter by Marsha Christensen ("Exercising Freedom Not to Wear a Mask," Nov. 17):
Thank you for your opinion. However, one of your assumptions does not fit the facts. You claim that because I am masked and vaccinated (I am), I am protected. Four facts stand in the way of that being true.
1) Anyone who is not vaccinated can contract the virus whether they exhibit symptoms or not.
2) Anyone with the virus can infect the people they come in contact with.
3) Every time the virus jumps from one host to another there is the possibility for variance. The more infections (with or without symptoms), the greater the chance that a new variant will show up. That is exactly what has caused the huge upswing in the number of infected cases. And it is not just here in the U.S. Look at Europe and Africa.
4) Not only have the last two variants proven more contagious than the original, there is no guarantee the vaccine will be effective against all variants. The truth is you are playing Russian roulette with the gun against my head and yours as well, whether you know it or not. I am masked and vaccinated not just to protect myself, but to protect you as well.
Mask mandates are no more the government trying to control you than stop lights or building codes. I hope this will help you to make the best possible choice about masks and the vaccine.
