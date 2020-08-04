To the Editor:
In response to the letter “Trump lies, contradicts himself” in the July 22 Blue Mountain Eagle, I find it interesting that when people call President Trump a liar they never seem to offer an example. So, I will suggest one: During his interview with Chris Wallace, President Trump asserted that Joe Biden supported defunding police departments. Joe Biden had not personally affirmed his support for that political position — yet. But within a week Joe Biden had turned President Trump from mistaken to a prophet by affirming his support for defunding police departments. Please understand that “defunding” is different from “unfunding” that the radicals on the left are demanding.
So, Elberta Miller prefers socialism to capitalism and all the enormous benefits of President Trump’s policies simply because he doesn’t always get his facts straight. And she prefers Joe Biden’s socialist policies to “fundamentally transform America” into a socialist country even though he is most often unable to get his sentences straight. “Policies” are more important than “practices.” Be very careful what you wish for!
Reg LeQuieu
Mt. Vernon
Editor's note: Joe Biden has said he does not support defunding the police but that some police funding could be diverted to community programs such as social services, mental health counseling and affordable housing. He has proposed more federal aid for police through community-policing grant programs, conditioned on departments meeting certain standards.
