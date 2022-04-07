A recent letter to the editor used a Quinnipiac University polling question to villainize Democrats in a mean-spirited, ugly attack. They’re free to express their feelings. However, they need to be held accountable for propagating a pathetic lie created by political extremists.
The exact polling question (No. 8) asked: "If you were in the same position as Ukrainians are now, do you think that you would stay and fight or leave the country?" Nowhere in that question did the poll ask about America; rather, it was specifically about Ukraine. Context matters!
It’s true — 52% of polled Democrats said they would opt to leave the country (understood to be Ukraine), where conditions are horrific for civilians; defenseless people are being annihilated by a world military power — killing pregnant women, children, and old people unable to crawl from under the rubble of their homes. How in the world can politically toxic people twist that question to mean that Democrats would not stand and fight someone like Putin on American soil?
In fact, another question within that poll makes Democrats appear more supportive of military defenses than Republicans and Independents. Question No. 12 asked: "As you may know, the United States is a member of NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Its collective defense treaty states that an attack on one NATO country is an attack on all NATO countries. If Russian President Vladimir Putin goes beyond Ukraine and attacks a NATO country, would you support or oppose a military response from the United States?"
Well, surprise, surprise. Democrats (88%) said they would support a military response, while only 82% of Republicans and 77% of Independents declared their support for a United States military response to defeat Putin.
The humane values of Democrats (as evident in their response to question No. 8) only enhance their strong military support to defend against dictators. Expect no less from Democrats within our own borders. As Americans, we aren’t defenseless — unless, of course, some of you with hostile feelings are incapable of standing together in troubled times.
