We would like to express our support for a community swimming pool. Our reasons are likely the same as most others have voiced but we would like to add our support to the project.
There are a number of reasons, none much more important than another, but on the whole they make the decision to have a pool and recreation center a no-brainer.
First, closing the existing pool without replacement would be another example of John Day losing recreational activities and one less reason for families to stay here. For a lot of families, summer days at the pool is the definition of summer. Parents and kids meet to socialize and play. It would be a huge hole to have that opportunity vanish. John Day has been losing population; losing the pool would certainly contribute to the continuance of this trend. We must invest in our own community if we want it to thrive.
Safety for our children is vital. Learning to be a confident swimmer early in life is a valuable gift to a child and could save their life or another’s someday.
Additionally, the opportunity for athletics cannot be overlooked. For some this might be the only competitive athletics they participate in. We cannot overlook the value in our ability to host swim meets in town, bringing in new faces and revenue to businesses.
The additional recreation space and activities will also be a welcome improvement for all ages. Our aging population will benefit greatly from low-impact water-based fitness activities.
John Day's effort to be an attractive place for families hinges on economic and recreational opportunities. As a business owner I have seen little effort to improve in these areas before the idea of a pool and river-based park. This project would be a shining example of the residents’ commitment to a vital and lively community.
