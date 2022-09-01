To the Editor:

A heartfelt thanks to the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District board for all of the good work they’ve done for our community. I am especially thankful to the board for voting to put the pool bond on the ballot again this November, allowing voters an opportunity to break the tie from the May vote. Gleason Pool was a huge factor in my family deciding to move here years ago, and I’m excited for a new facility that is handicap-accessible and competition-ready.

