A heartfelt thanks to the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District board for all of the good work they’ve done for our community. I am especially thankful to the board for voting to put the pool bond on the ballot again this November, allowing voters an opportunity to break the tie from the May vote. Gleason Pool was a huge factor in my family deciding to move here years ago, and I’m excited for a new facility that is handicap-accessible and competition-ready.
I have heard from some that we should build a smaller, less expensive pool. But a smaller pool won’t meet our current community needs, much less our future needs.
Here are some things the current pool design would provide that a smaller pool would not:
• The ability to host swim meets and the income they bring to our local economy.
• Design and build for future upgrades to make the pool indoors.
• A completed pool within the next two years. Further delays from a redesign and new ballot measure would likely mean a whole generation of kids in our community will not learn how to swim. Lack of a community pool will likely turn new residents away, and this will exacerbate our continually shrinking population.
• The $2 million grant to offset pool construction costs, which could be jeopardized by further delays as it must be spent within a certain time frame.
• Office space and a meeting room, which means reduced operating expenses for JDCC Parks and Rec, who need only staff one facility, rather than two. Potential additional income from meeting room rentals would also offset operating costs.
As it stands, the median property owner in the JDCC Parks and Rec taxing district will pay about $4.68 per month for the pool as designed. Is this too high a price to pay for a right-size pool to meet our needs today and tomorrow?
It seems like a good deal to me. Please join me in voting yes for a new pool this fall.
