I am writing to express my enthusiastic support of the pool bond, ballot measure 12-80.
As the parent of two young children, I consider access to swimming lessons a necessity. Water safety is a serious concern. Despite my efforts to find opportunities to swim, my kids have never experienced consistent, formal swimming lessons taught by professionals. As a result, they do not know how to swim. I want my children to be strong swimmers so they can play safely in the creeks, rivers, and lakes we love to frequent.
Pools are not just for kids! Access to a pool allowed me to remain active throughout my first pregnancy, something I sorely missed while pregnant with my second child. Pools can be used for physical therapy after surgery or injuries, and for low-impact activity. They are great for those with mobility issues, and can benefit adults and children with a wide range of therapeutic needs. The new pool would be built according to current accessibility standards, and would better serve the full spectrum of community members.
As a homeowner in Canyon City, I will be impacted by the increase in property taxes. A pool is a community resource, but typically not a source of revenue; if we want a pool, we have to pay for it! Taking advantage of grants to reduce the cost is a smart and responsible way to finance such a significant project.
I want to live in a community that is committed to the health and well-being of its residents. The pool bond is an opportunity for each voter to support these values. Please join me in voting yes on the pool bond on May 17.
