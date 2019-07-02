To the Editor:
Attention: Portland “Weirdos and Antifas.”
Newsflash: You ain’t weird, wild, diverse, open minded or inclusive. From my Eastern Oregon perspective you are redundant, boring, singular, closed minded and exclusive.
Some of us Eastern Oregon folks are now ashamed or afraid to visit or do business in your once fair city, unfortunately, thanks largely to self proclaimed “Weirdos and Antifas.” Portland has become not only ugly; Portland has become dangerous.
Hunter S. Thompson wrote in "Proud Highway" that, “No two ideals were ever more incompatible than the security of conformity and the freedom of individuality.”
Dr. Leaun Fuchs
John Day
