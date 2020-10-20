To the Editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to sing praise for a couple of our elected officials.
I ran into Grant County Commissioner Sam Palmer in the lumber yard a few weeks back. When he asked me how I was doing, he got an earful. I told him how my partner and I had bought a local tree service/construction company several months prior and how after passing the residential general contractor test we had yet to hear a single word from this entity. I explained that a bank loan had been taken out to buy this equipment, and on the very day we spoke, the third payment was due without being able to legally use the equipment. Apparently one is not even allowed to advertise or pass out business cards without the CCB’s blessing (number).
Sam patiently listened to my tirade, then reached for his cellphone to give me a number to call. He said this was the personal cell number for state Rep. Mark Owens. (Yeah, folks, I’m talking about little Sammy Palmer from up the street!) I thanked him and headed for the door. Sam hollered after me, “If Mark can’t get it done, let me know, and I’ll call the senator.” Yep, he said that! Wow! What a huge favor! Nothing but love and respect, Sam! We need more like you and your family in this county!
We called Mark (who answered on the second ring) and explained our dilemma. Exactly 24 hours later, we had our CCB number! God bless you, Mark and Sam.
In closing, I would urge you all to vote Mark Owens in the upcoming election. I would also ask you to give some thought to your public comments about your political views. No matter how passionately you feel, hatred is ugly, and your venom usually only reflects poorly on yourself.
Sam, it is an honor to call you my friend!
Tony Steele
John Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.