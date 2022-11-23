To the Editor:

Limiting the use of forest resources has been a major factor in the destruction of millions of acres of our forests. The irony is that so many of the harmful practices being done today are in the name of helping preserve the forests. The use of “prescribed fire” as a means to manage the forests is clearly a failure in many ways. I have coughed and sneezed my way through countless years of smoke as the FS set smoldering fires in wet brush and grass. Then I have witnessed several hundred thousands of acres of forest completely burn up from catastrophic fires in the same areas that the FS had spent years ruining the air with their “prescriptions.” The historic productive uses of our forests, such as firewood gathering, logging, thinning and grazing, were considerably more effective at removing and utilizing the dead and dying vegetation.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.