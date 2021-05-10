To the Editor:
Oregon is presently now No. 1 in COVID-19 infections in the country, and here in Grant County the known number is over 500:
Here is a short list of present-day laws that were, at first, resisted and fought against, and are now taken for granted as they do work and do save millions of lives a year: operating room masks; smoking restrictions; speed limits; seat belts; restaurant health codes; no shoes, no shirt, no service; machine guns; safety glass; noise ear protection; driver's licenses; passports; stop signs; the right to vote; segregation; equal education; littering; spitting on the floor; freedom of religion
These are now permanent and totally accepted.
And, the present mandate for closures, masks and distancing is only temporary. If we follow them!
Otherwise, we will continue to get what we resist: sickness and death.
Jim Bay
John Day
