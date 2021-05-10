To the Editor:
I read with interest the article in the Blue Mountain Eagle about various thoughts on the spread of COVID-19. Unless I am mistaken, one of the means of spreading the virus is by saliva. Way early in this virus epidemic, I happened to be in just the right angle in the sunlight to see how much we “spit” saliva as we talk and how far it reaches. I had a repeat of that experience about a week ago. By wearing a mask, each of us keeps our spit from going anywhere except on our masks. By wearing a mask when we are out and about, we protect those we come into contact from whatever germs we are carrying.
Sandra Sutton
John Day
