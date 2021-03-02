To the Editor:
I want to know what is going to happen to the city of Prairie City. The city leaders act like they don't have to move on getting the city a steady water supply. We have been paying $8 more a month for the past 2-plus years for them to get more water. That adds up to $70,000 to $80,000 and nothing to show for it.
They are suppose to have been working on this since August 2018, according to the last public meeting.
We need answers, not just "we are working on it," or "the attorney has it." We don't need platitudes we need action.
We are running out of time. The money that we have for this project is on a time frame. If we don't get the water soon, we won't have the money to pay for it. The city leaders know this but still they are not doing anything. What will happen to us if we don't get water.
This summer looks really dry and no water in site. As citizens of Prairie City we need to press our leaders to act now before we don't have any water and nowhere to get any either. Our neighbors may not be so generous the next time.
Georgia Patterson
Prairie City
Editor's note: Prairie City Mayor Jim Hamsher said there are no deadlines for the funds he is aware of.
